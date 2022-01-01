Go
Toast

Devils Backbone Summit

Devils Backbone Basecamp Breakfast and Brunch

200 MOSBYS RUN • $$

Avg 4.4 (3953 reviews)

Popular Items

Orange Juice$2.50
The Smokey Joe$12.00
Home made bacon jam, smoked gouda, one egg and hollandaise on an English muffin. Served with home fries.
Biscuit$2.00
Meat Choice$3.50
The Basics$6.00
Two eggs(any style), home fries and a biscuit. $6.00. Add bacon, ham or sausage.
The Breakfast Sandwich$5.00
Egg, cheddar and meat (choice of bacon, ham or sausage) on a biscuit.
Trager Brothers Coffee
The Hungry Norman$15.00
Blackberry jam, goat cheese, sausage links and two eggs, Benedict style. Served with home fries and hollandaise.
The Southern Belle$15.00
Smoked gouda pimento cheese, tomatoes, bacon, two eggs and jalapeño hollandaise, Benedict style. Served with home fries.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

200 MOSBYS RUN

ROSELAND VA

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Devils Backbone - Roseland Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows

No reviews yet

Devils Backbone Brewpub & Meadows

Devils Backbone

No reviews yet

Basecamp Concert Series Pre-Orders

Bold Rock Nellysford

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wild Wolf Brewing Company

No reviews yet

A brewery and farm to fork restaurant nestled in Virginia's beautiful Blue Ridge mountains on the Brew Ridge Trail.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston