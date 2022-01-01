Devils Fire
Come on in and enjoy!
PIZZA
501 Pleasant Ave S
Attributes and Amenities
Location
501 Pleasant Ave S
Surrey ND
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Ground Round
Come in and enjoy!
Schatz Crossroads Restaurant
Home on the road…that’s what we’re all about. Home style cooking a comfortable atmosphere and friendly service. Family owned and operated since 1977.
From Mamma Schatz’ legendary breakfasts to her home made pies,
baked goods, made-from-scratch succulent soups or hearty steak and eggs…. Breakfast lunch or dinner, there is something for every appetite. We are open 24/7/365 days a year!
ARNYS 2.0 LLC
Come in and enjoy!
With Room Coffee
Fresh Juice, Smoothies and More!