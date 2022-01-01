Go
Toast

Devils Fire

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA

501 Pleasant Ave S

Avg 4.9 (29 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly

Location

501 Pleasant Ave S

Surrey ND

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ground Round

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Schatz Crossroads Restaurant

No reviews yet

Home on the road…that’s what we’re all about. Home style cooking a comfortable atmosphere and friendly service. Family owned and operated since 1977.
From Mamma Schatz’ legendary breakfasts to her home made pies,
baked goods, made-from-scratch succulent soups or hearty steak and eggs…. Breakfast lunch or dinner, there is something for every appetite. We are open 24/7/365 days a year!

ARNYS 2.0 LLC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

With Room Coffee

No reviews yet

Fresh Juice, Smoothies and More!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston