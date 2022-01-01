Devils Lake restaurants you'll love

Go
Devils Lake restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Devils Lake

Devils Lake's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Scroll right

Must-try Devils Lake restaurants

Coyote Pizzeria image

 

Coyote Pizzeria

210 Highway 2 West, Devils Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cheesy Bread Sticks$8.99
Hot breadsticks lightly brushed with garlic butter, smothered in melted mozzarella, seasoned with parmesan and italian seasoning and a side of sauce
The Rancher | 4 Meat - Medium$14.99
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage chunks, beef, canadian bacon, mozzarella cheese
Totten | Taco - Medium$14.99
Taco sauce or Bean sauce, beef, mozzarella cheese, onion, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, tortilla chips
More about Coyote Pizzeria
The Old Main Street Cafe image

 

The Old Main Street Cafe

416 4th St NE, Devils Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseballs$7.69
Bowl of Soup$3.69
Breadsticks$6.49
More about The Old Main Street Cafe
MR MRS J'S RESTAURANT image

 

MR MRS J'S RESTAURANT

318 Hwy 2 East, Devils Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1 Egg$0.95
Ham, Bacon, or Sausage$3.99
Grilled Ham and Cheese$7.29
More about MR MRS J'S RESTAURANT
Map

More near Devils Lake to explore

Bismarck

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Fargo

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Grand Forks

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Minot

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Battle Lake

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

East Grand Forks

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Moorhead

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Saint Joseph

No reviews yet

Becker

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Grand Forks

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Minot

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Bismarck

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Fargo

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Sioux Falls

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston