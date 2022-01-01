Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Devils Lake

Go
Devils Lake restaurants
Toast

Devils Lake restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Old Main Street Cafe image

 

The Old Main Street Cafe

416 4th St NE, Devils Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Chicken Salad$9.29
More about The Old Main Street Cafe
MR MRS J'S RESTAURANT image

 

MR MRS J'S RESTAURANT

318 Hwy 2 East, Devils Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$9.00
More about MR MRS J'S RESTAURANT

Browse other tasty dishes in Devils Lake

Cake

French Toast

Chicken Wraps

Fried Pickles

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Quesadillas

Burritos

Pancakes

Map

More near Devils Lake to explore

Fargo

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Bismarck

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Minot

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Grand Forks

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Saint Joseph

No reviews yet

Moorhead

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Battle Lake

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Becker

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

East Grand Forks

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Grand Forks

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Minot

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Bismarck

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Fargo

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Sioux Falls

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (550 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (828 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1330 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston