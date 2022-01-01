Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajita salad in Devils Lake

Devils Lake restaurants
Toast

Devils Lake restaurants that serve fajita salad

The Old Main Street Cafe image

 

The Old Main Street Cafe

416 4th St NE, Devils Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Salad$9.29
More about The Old Main Street Cafe
MR MRS J'S RESTAURANT image

 

MR MRS J'S RESTAURANT

318 Hwy 2 East, Devils Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Salad$9.29
More about MR MRS J'S RESTAURANT

