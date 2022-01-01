Tacos in Devils Lake
Devils Lake restaurants that serve tacos
More about Coyote Pizzeria
Coyote Pizzeria
210 Highway 2 West, Devils Lake
|T&B Totten | Taco LG
|$16.99
Taco or bean sauce, beef, mozzarella cheese, onion, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, tortilla chips
|Taco Pasta
|$9.99
Cavatappi noodles, sauce, beef, onion, cheese, lettuce, chips, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, served with a slice of garlic toast
|Totten | Taco - Medium
|$14.99
Taco sauce or Bean sauce, beef, mozzarella cheese, onion, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, tortilla chips
More about The Old Main Street Cafe
The Old Main Street Cafe
416 4th St NE, Devils Lake
|Taco Salad
|$9.29
|Small Taco Salad
|$8.79