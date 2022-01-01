Go
DeVine On High

Now we Happily serve Breakfast- Brunch-Lunch & Dine , Come in and enjoy!

TAPAS • GRILL

958 N High St • $$

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)

Popular Items

Rodeo Burger$12.50
Tex-Mex Salad$10.50
Gyro Shawarma$13.00
Shrimp Bacon Wrap$14.00
Iced Tea$4.00
Red Reuben$14.50
Shawarma Chicken$13.00
Pesto Paneer (Veg)$9.50
Guac & Naan$7.00
Buffalo Chicken$11.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

958 N High St

Columbus OH

Sunday9:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:30 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:59 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:59 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:59 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:59 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:30 pm - 12:00 am
