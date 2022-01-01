Devine Cheese and Wine
Come in and enjoy!
27 Devine Street
Popular Items
Location
27 Devine Street
San Jose CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Olla Cocina
A contemporary, fast-casual Mexican restaurant in downtown San Jose.
Mochinut
MORE THAN JUST A DONUT
O'Flaherty's Irish Pub
"You're a stranger here but once!"
SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant
SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant presents seasonal and locally-sourced New American cuisine from Executive Chef Paul Nuño. Our passionate Bar Team complements with handcrafted cocktails while our internationally sourced wine and spirits list ensures there is something for every guest.