Go
Toast

Devine Cheese and Wine

Come in and enjoy!

27 Devine Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Zamarano$12.00
4oz. A cousin to Manchego, nutty and balanced flavor.
Tomato Soup$12.00
tomato soup with sourdough croutons and basil
Almond Cake$11.00
Almond cake, blood oranges, and cream
Oakdale Gouda$12.00
Oakdale Gouda--California/Cow--special extra aged yet sweet, made in the classic way
Braised Short Ribs$25.00
braised short ribs, heirloom polenta, roasted asparagus
Chocolate Pot de Creme$11.00
chocolate pot de creme with cookie crumbles and fresh cream
Wedge Salad$13.00
iceberg lettuce, Glacier Blue cheese dressing, pancetta and cherry tomatoes
Spring Pea Pasta$25.00
house made gemelli pasta, english peas, asparagus and pancetta and goat cheese
See full menu

Location

27 Devine Street

San Jose CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Olla Cocina

No reviews yet

A contemporary, fast-casual Mexican restaurant in downtown San Jose.

Mochinut

No reviews yet

MORE THAN JUST A DONUT

O'Flaherty's Irish Pub

No reviews yet

"You're a stranger here but once!"

SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant

No reviews yet

SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant presents seasonal and locally-sourced New American cuisine from Executive Chef Paul Nuño. Our passionate Bar Team complements with handcrafted cocktails while our internationally sourced wine and spirits list ensures there is something for every guest.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston