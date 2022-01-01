Go
Open today 11:30 AM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

332 Washington Street

Brighton, MA 02135

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

IMPOSSIBLE CHEESEBURGER$17.00
ltop | fried shallot | comeback sauce | hawaiian bun | side
WINGS OR TENDERS$15.00
buffalo or carolina bbq or korean bbq with blue cheese or ranch
PICKLE BRINE FRIED CHICKEN SAMMICH$17.00
carolina bbq | pepperjack | ranch | iceberg | hawaiian bun | side
*RIB EYE STEAK TACOS$18.00
guac | onion + cilantro | cotija cheese | habanero salsa | rice + beans - gf
KOREAN FRIED CAULIFLOWER$14.00
sweet garlic soy | gochujang mayo | scallion | sesame
NACHOS$14.00
all the toppings | guac | salsa | sour cream
HOT BUTTERED LOBSTER ROLL$27.00
BRIOCHE | HAND CUT FRIES | COLELSAW
*BACON CHEESEBURGER$17.00
ltop | fried shallots | comeback sauce | hawaiian bun | side
All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

332 Washington Street, Brighton MA 02135

Directions

