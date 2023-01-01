Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Caesar salad in
Devon
/
Devon
/
Caesar Salad
Devon restaurants that serve caesar salad
Pizzeria Vetri
138 W Lancaster Ave, Devon
No reviews yet
Italian Caesar Salad
$11.00
greens, parmesan, egg, anchovy, pizza croutons
More about Pizzeria Vetri
Terrain Cafe
138 Lancaster Avenue, Devon
Avg 4.5
(459 reviews)
Caesar Salad
$14.00
little gems, nasturtium flowers, croutons, caesar dressing, grana padano
More about Terrain Cafe
