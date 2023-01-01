Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Devon

Go
Devon restaurants
Toast

Devon restaurants that serve caesar salad

Item pic

 

Pizzeria Vetri

138 W Lancaster Ave, Devon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Italian Caesar Salad$11.00
greens, parmesan, egg, anchovy, pizza croutons
More about Pizzeria Vetri
Item pic

 

Terrain Cafe

138 Lancaster Avenue, Devon

Avg 4.5 (459 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caesar Salad$14.00
little gems, nasturtium flowers, croutons, caesar dressing, grana padano
More about Terrain Cafe

