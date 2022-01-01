Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Devon

Go
Devon restaurants
Toast

Devon restaurants that serve cake

Amis at Devon Yard image

 

Amis at Devon yard

138 Lancaster Avenue, Devon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Olive Oil Cake$10.00
pistachio gelato, limoncello syrup, pistachios
More about Amis at Devon yard
Item pic

 

Terrain Cafe

138 Lancaster Avenue, Devon

Avg 4.5 (459 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Peach Corn Cake$10.00
coconut mousse, rhubarb jam
More about Terrain Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Devon

Tiramisu

Spinach Salad

Map

More near Devon to explore

Conshohocken

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Wayne

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

King Of Prussia

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Malvern

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Bryn Mawr

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Norristown

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Newtown Square

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Broomall

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Berwyn

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (51 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (65 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (197 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (109 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (353 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (170 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston