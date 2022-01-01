Go
Toast

Devoted Kiss Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

8809 N Harborview Dr. Ste. #203

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

8809 N Harborview Dr. Ste. #203

Gig Harbor WA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Morso Bistro & Wine Market

No reviews yet

Morso is a locally owned neighborhood restaurant and wine bar in the heart of downtown Gig Harbor.
We are a wine bar and tavern and you must be 21+ to join us
Our doors open at 12pm Tuesday - Sunday.

Brimstone PNW Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Located in downtown Gig Harbor, the food here at Brimstone is inspired by BBQ flavors found around the country and we add our PNW twist. Also on the menu; Tacos, Nachos, Donuts, Mac & Cheese.

Harbor General Store

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

NetShed No.9

No reviews yet

Comfy cafe with patio & water views serving breakfast and lunch Thursday - Monday and open Friday and Saturday nights for dinner.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston