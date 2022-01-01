Devoted Kiss Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
8809 N Harborview Dr. Ste. #203
Location
8809 N Harborview Dr. Ste. #203
Gig Harbor WA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Morso Bistro & Wine Market
Morso is a locally owned neighborhood restaurant and wine bar in the heart of downtown Gig Harbor.
We are a wine bar and tavern and you must be 21+ to join us
Our doors open at 12pm Tuesday - Sunday.
Brimstone PNW Smokehouse
Located in downtown Gig Harbor, the food here at Brimstone is inspired by BBQ flavors found around the country and we add our PNW twist. Also on the menu; Tacos, Nachos, Donuts, Mac & Cheese.
Harbor General Store
Come in and enjoy!
NetShed No.9
Comfy cafe with patio & water views serving breakfast and lunch Thursday - Monday and open Friday and Saturday nights for dinner.