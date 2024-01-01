Dev's Steakhouse | Piano Bar | Lounge - 37 Court Square
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
37 Court Square, West Plains MO 65775
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
BabyCakes Cupcakery - Mobile Food Truck
No Reviews
113 West 1st Street Willow Springs, MO 65793
View restaurant
K.C. Sports Bistro - 409 Washington Avenue
No Reviews
409 Washington Avenue West Plains, MO 65775
View restaurant