Dew Drop Inn
Hometown BBQ, Craft Pizzas, Tacos & Beers!
710 US Highway 61
Popular Items
Location
710 US Highway 61
Bloomsdale MO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Kozy
Come in and enjoy!
The Artisan
Come in and enjoy!!
Kettelhut's Smokehouse
Come on in and enjoy!
Sugarfire Farmington
We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up andouille, artichokes, cheese curds, mushrooms, and more.