Tacos in Dewitt

The Draft House
12449 US-27, Dewitt
|CHICKEN TACOS
|$11.00
three soft shelled, flour tacos with our seasoned, pulled thigh meat topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jack & cheddar cheeses and a side of salsa. Served with a side of refried beans and mexi rice.
|BEEF TACOS
|$11.00
three soft shelled, flour tacos with our burger/chorizo blend topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jack & cheddar cheeses and a side of salsa. Served with a side of refried beans and mexi rice.
|REFRIED BEAN TACOS
|$10.50
three soft shelled, flour tacos with refried beans topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jack & cheddar cheeses and a side of salsa. Served with a side of refried beans and mexi rice.