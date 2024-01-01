Tacos in Dewitt

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dewitt restaurants that serve tacos

The Draft House image

The Draft House

12449 US-27, Dewitt

Avg 4.3 (986 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN TACOS$11.00
three soft shelled, flour tacos with our seasoned, pulled thigh meat topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jack & cheddar cheeses and a side of salsa. Served with a side of refried beans and mexi rice.
BEEF TACOS$11.00
three soft shelled, flour tacos with our burger/chorizo blend topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jack & cheddar cheeses and a side of salsa. Served with a side of refried beans and mexi rice.
REFRIED BEAN TACOS$10.50
three soft shelled, flour tacos with refried beans topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jack & cheddar cheeses and a side of salsa. Served with a side of refried beans and mexi rice.
More about The Draft House
Bridge Street Social image

Bridge Street Social

107 S Bridge St, Dewitt

Avg 4.5 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tacos$18.00
green adobo, pickled onion, queso fresco, corn tortilla
More about Bridge Street Social

