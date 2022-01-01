Go
Toast

Dexter's Pub

Madison's Neighborhood Craft Beer Bar!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

301 North Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (1502 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

301 North Street

Madison WI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Bur Oak

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Union Corners Brewery

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Ahan

No reviews yet

Ahan, meaning food in Lao, was created by Jamie Hoang and Chuckie Brown. Their goal is to bring Asian inspired dishes using local ingredients to the Madison restaurant scene.

Milio's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston