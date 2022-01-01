Go
Dhaba Express

Come in and enjoy!

KEBABS • CURRY

1521 US-46 • $$

Avg 4.3 (301 reviews)

Popular Items

Tandoori Roti$2.95
Whole wheat bread.
Garlic Naan$3.95
Boneless Chicken Matka Dum Biryani$14.95
Sweet Corn Soup- Non Veg$5.49
Chicken
Jeera Ghee Rice$4.95
Tempered cumin and clarified butter.
Lollipop Chicken$9.95
Chicken wings in spicy dhaba sauce.
Goat Keema$17.49
Minced goat, spices, and herbs.
Chicken Tikka Masala$15.49
Chicken in creamy tomato sauce, fenugreek.
Lachha Paratha$4.49
Whole Tandoori Murg$17.95
Skewered bone-in chicken.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1521 US-46

Parsippany NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
