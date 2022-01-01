Go
Dhaba Wala Indian Kitchen

SEAFOOD • CURRY • FRENCH FRIES

49 Asylum Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (2044 reviews)

Popular Items

Mango Lassi$4.00
Naan$3.00
CHANNA MASALA$12.95
Garlic Naan$3.50
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$14.95
SAMOSA CHAAT$8.95
samosas topped with potatoes, tomatoes, assorted chutneys and curd.
VEG. SAMOSA (2PCS)$5.00
Pastry stuffed with potatoes and green peas. Vegetarian and vegan.
CHICKEN TIKKA KATI ROLL$9.99
grilled chicken cubes marinated in yogurt and spices wrapped in flat paratha bread.
VEG. PAKORA$5.00
Fresh veggies dipped in cheapea batter. Vegetarian, vegan, and gluten free.
BUTTER CHICKEN$14.95
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

49 Asylum Street

Hartford CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
