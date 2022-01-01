Go
Toast

Dhamaka

We are not doing takeout at the moment, The Rajesthan Rabbit is only for dine in, and is required to pre-order 48 hours before your reservation. Its a whole rabbit served with sides that can serve 2-4 guests.

119 Delancey Street • $$

Avg 4.1 (113 reviews)

Popular Items

Rajasthani Khargosh (Rabbit)$190.00
Hunter's Feast!
This dish is required to pre-order 48 hours before dine in. Its a whole rabbit served with sides that can serve 3-4 guests.
whole rabbit, yogurt, cloves
Chena Poda$12.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Reservations
Outdoor Seating

Location

119 Delancey Street

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Boulton & Watt

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Market Line

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

KJUN

No reviews yet

Thanks Y'all!

Prince Street Pizza - NY

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston