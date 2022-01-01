Dhamaka
We are not doing takeout at the moment, The Rajesthan Rabbit is only for dine in, and is required to pre-order 48 hours before your reservation. Its a whole rabbit served with sides that can serve 2-4 guests.
119 Delancey Street • $$
Location
119 Delancey Street
New York NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
