Dharma Southern Kitchen - Sanford

Soooouthern Comfort and BBQ, made with love!

212 w 1st st • $

Avg 4.6 (203 reviews)

Popular Items

MAC 'N CHEESE$4.00
*contains cashews
SIDE DHARMA FRIED CHICK'N$8.00
SIDE OF RANCH$0.50
NASHVILLE HAWT CHICK'N$14.99
Spicy Nashville dipped fried chick’n with bread-n-butter pickles & Alabama white BBQ slaw on a toasted bun. Includes your choice of comfort fixin!
BISCUIT$1.50
A rosemary drop-biscuit!
BREW BURGER$13.50
Blackened burger smothered in cashew beer cheese with purple cabbage, crispy fried onions, garlic pickles, & Cajun remoulade. Includes your choice of comfort fixin!
THE ORANGE BIRD$13.50
Florida citrus BBQ chick’n topped with southern slaw, served open-faced on a toasted bun spread with roasted garlic sauce. Includes your choice of comfort fixin!
DHARMA FRIED CHICK'N BOX$13.50
Our famous Dharma Fried Chick'n fried and topped with a our house Hot Agave sauce. Includes a delicious rosemary biscuit & a Comfort Fixin'!
Upgrade to a Fancy Fixin' for $1.
DFC BOWL TRADITIONAL MAC-N-CHEESE$15.00
Our dharma fried chick’n served over garlic-rosemary mashed taters with cashew cheese sauce, sweet corn, served with traditional mac ’n cheese, crispy fried onions, & bread-n-butter pickles
SIDE CRISPY BRUSSELS$4.00
Crispy flash fried brussels tossed in a sweet apple cider reduction
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet
Takeout

212 w 1st st

Sanford FL

Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
