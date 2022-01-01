Go
Consumer pic

The Dog House Café

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3550 Colonial Boulevard

Fort Myers, FL 33966

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Kielbasa skillet
English Muffin$4.00
Cheese fries$4.00
Fresh Cut Idoho Potato Fried to Perfection and Smothered in an Aged Cheddar Sauce!
Build Your Own Burger$9.00
Fresh made patty! Cooked to Order
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$7.00
Slow Roasted Pork with a Sweet and Smoky BBQ Sauce on a Brioche Roll. The Best!
Classic Hot Dog$3.00
All Beef Nathan's Hot Dog Steamed to Perfection with a Steamed Poppy Seed Bun. Ketchup, Mustard, Relish, Onion
Omelet$6.00
Emp Bev$2.00
The "Almost Famous" Cuban Sandwich$10.00
Slow Roasted Mojo Pork, Pitt Fired Ham, Swiss, Pickle and House Made Cuban Sauce...Almost World Famous
Croissant$6.00
See full menu

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm

Location

3550 Colonial Boulevard, Fort Myers FL 33966

Directions

Nearby restaurants

The 239 Naples (Mercato)

No reviews yet

The 239... Because it's our home!

USS Nemo Restaurant

No reviews yet

Welcome to USS Nemo Restaurant, an award-winning restaurant in Naples, FL that serves outstanding seafood in a uniquely adventurous atmosphere. Our restaurant menu features locally sourced ingredients, exquisitely prepared fish and delicious meats, fabulous desserts, specialty beers, cocktails, and wines. You won’t be disappointed in USS Nemo Restaurant, a local and critical favorite, year after year!

Hot Gyros and More

No reviews yet

Greek/American Restaurant
Food is made in house and from scratch!
Come give us a try
Our food speaks for itself.

Fresh Bowl Kitchen Naples

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

The Dog House Café

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston