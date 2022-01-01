Di Gennaro Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
9550 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 117
Popular Items
Location
9550 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 117
Bon Air VA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Perk!
Come visit us and shop for local goodies while grabbing your to go orders. Please wear a mask regardless of vaccination status!
RIO GRANDE
Come in and enjoy!
Frank's Ristorante Italiano
Frank’s Ristorante & Pizzeria is an authentic Italian dining experience serving New York-style pizza, delectable pasta dishes, and all of your Italian favorites.
Southbound
Locally-sourced, family friendly take out in Bon Air from Chef Lee Gregory & Chef Joe Sparatta