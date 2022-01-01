Go
Toast

Il Posto

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD

2418 dune dr

Avg 4.6 (268 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2418 dune dr

Avalon NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Diving Horse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Summer Salt

No reviews yet

Summer Salt offers a prix fixe tasting menu highlighting the daily catch and harvest.
Join us in our outdoor dining room overlooking the dunes as we showcase the quality and diversity of Cape May County ingredients. The menu features four courses centered around local plants and seafood; with a choice of land or sea for entree. We focus on simple, plant-forward presentations that let local ingredients shine.
Enjoy individual plates, family-style dishes to pass and share, and service that is refined but relaxed. BYOB.

Polpo Ristorante

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Fratelli’s Wood Fired Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston