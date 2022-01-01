Go
DITONDO

A fourth-generation, Italian restaurant serving regional Italian cuisine.

Popular Items

Tiramisu$7.00
Our classic tiramisu made in house with love.
Lasagne Bolognese$16.00
House-made pasta with a classic beef-pork-veal ragú, béchamel sauce and Parmigiano.
Tagliatelle$15.00
House-made pasta with locally grown, Flat 12 mushrooms, mascarpone and Parmigiano.
Gnocchi$15.00
House-made gnocchi with gorgonzola, radicchio and toasted walnuts.
VEGETARIAN
Soup of the Day$10.00
Made from scratch and posted under "Daily Specials" on our website by 11am.
Focaccia$8.00
Posted under "Daily Specials" on our website by 11am.
Bread$3.00
Three slices of ciabatta bread with a side of butter.
Side Salad$6.00
Salad greens with extra virgin olive oil, vinegar and nutritional yeast.
VEGETARIAN, VEGAN, GF
Location

370 Seneca St

Buffalo NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
