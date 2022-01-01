Go
Dia De Los Burritos

Come in and enjoy!

24 Pitman Ave • $

Avg 4.8 (261 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Quesadilla
Choice of meat with cheese & black beans, side of our sour cream & smoked salsa
Classic Nachos
Queso, black beans, bacon, red onions & jalapeños, served with salsa & sour cream
Build Your Own
Side queso$1.00
Jr. B.Y.O.B
(Burrito or bowl)
Bacon Chipotle Ranch Tacos
Choice of meat, bacon, lettuce, cheese, chipotle ranch sauce
Side guacamole$1.50
Classic Tacos
Choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, beans, red onion, cilantro lime salsa
Empanada$2.75
Queso with Chips$2.75
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

24 Pitman Ave

Pitman NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
