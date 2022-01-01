Go
Toast

Dia de Pesca

Enjoy our Fresh Fish Tacos, Burritos & Delicias Mejicanas!

SEAFOOD

55 N Bascom Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (2681 reviews)

Popular Items

REGULAR SIFOOD BURRITO$10.20
Grilled Seafood w/bell peppers & onions, rice, whole beans, pico de gallo, chopped cucumbers, chipotle & tomatillo sauce.
Breaded Halibut w/rice, whole beans, pico de gallo, chopped cucumbers, chipotle & tomatillo sauce.
CHIPS y SALSA$2.50
Crunchy chips and house made salsa de molcajete with fresh roasted tomatoes.
SIDE RICE$2.35
SIDE BEANS$2.35
Taco Sampler$13.50
3 small tacos: Salmon, Breaded Halibut, Chile Verde w/choice of 2 sides: Rice, Beans, Salad or Clam Chowder.
GRANDE SIFOOD BURRITO$11.35
Bigger portion than Regular burrito & w/cabbage, cheese, sour cream & avocado sauce.
CHIPS CON GUACAMOLE Y SALSA$4.75
Crunchy chips, guacamole & side of superb picante sauce spiced perfectly for the daring!
GRANDE MEAT BURRITO$10.10
Bigger portion than Regular Burrito & w/cabbage, cheese & sour cream.
MEAT TACO$4.45
Carne Asada, Pollo Asado, Chorizo: topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado & tomatillo sauce.
Chickenitza: topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, chickenitza sauce.
Chile Verde: topped with cabbage, pico de gallo.
Carnitas: topped with pico de gallo, salsa de molcajete.
SIFOOD Taco$5.35
Grilled Seafood with bell peppers & onions, topped with cabbage, avocado & chipotle sauce.
Breaded Seafood topped w/cabbage, pico de gallo, tomatillo, avocado & chipotle sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

55 N Bascom Ave

San Jose CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Walia Ethiopian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Armando's Restaurant + Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tostadas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden

No reviews yet

Bill's Rose Garden; It's not just for Breakfast!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston