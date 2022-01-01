Diablo Restaurant + Cantina

Alimento

Alimento is a creative and soulful Italian restaurant from James Beard-nominated chef and owner Zach Pollack. Located in L.A.'s historic Silver Lake neighborhood on a bustling corridor of shops and restaurants adjacent to the famous reservoir, the food at Alimento draws inspiration from Italy's regional traditions while not adhering too strictly to them. Carefully sourced ingredients from local artisans and growers feature prominently among the menu's selection of small plates, pastas, and large platters designed for sharing. The food is complemented by an eclectic wine list showcasing lesser-known varietals and hard-to-find wines from small producers (many of which are organic and/or biodynamic), and by a rotating selection of microbrews from the U.S. and Italy.

