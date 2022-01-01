Go
Toast

DIABLOS MICHELADAS MEXICAN GRILL

MEXICAN GRILL

8304 Limonite Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ramen 2 quesabirria$14.99
MANGO MARGARITA$10.99
dozen quesabirrias$35.99
QUESABIRRIA$3.59
REGULAR CONSOME$4.50
DIABLO FRIES$13.99
MICHELADA$10.99
TACO (1)$2.89
BURRITO$9.99
(3) TACOS DORADOS$9.99
See full menu

Location

8304 Limonite Avenue

Riverside CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

JD's Mission Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Steak house ;Come in and enjoy!

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

The Riverside Airport Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Baja Mar Mexican Grill - Riverside

No reviews yet

We are a Sea Food Mexican Restaurant

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston