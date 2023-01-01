Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Diamond Bar

Go
Diamond Bar restaurants
Toast

Diamond Bar restaurants that serve cake

Basil & Co image

 

Basil & Co.

23545 Palomino Drive Suite F, Diamond Bar

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Cake$16.00
More about Basil & Co.
Item pic

 

Encore Teppan

23525 PALOMINO DR, Diamond Bar

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake$9.80
-蟹餅-
More about Encore Teppan

Browse other tasty dishes in Diamond Bar

Salmon

Map

More near Diamond Bar to explore

Rowland Heights

Avg 4.1 (31 restaurants)

West Covina

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Chino Hills

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Covina

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Yorba Linda

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

San Dimas

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Walnut

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Pomona

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (89 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1192 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (980 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (715 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (236 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (478 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (181 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (124 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston