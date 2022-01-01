Diamond Restaurant
Your #friendlylocaldiner.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
1901 Commonwealth Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1901 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Smooth Monkey
Smooth Monkey is your new source for fresh, natural and healthy smoothies and açaí bowls
Soul Gastrolounge
Serving small plates, sushi, and craft cocktails in Plaza Midwood, CLT.
Cilantro Noodle
Cilantro Noodle is a modern Vietnamese restaurant with a twist. Fast-casual style with build-your-own options: Fresh rolls, Vermicelli noodle, Banh Mi and more.
Our signature Pho is cooked in 24-hours broth giving it a full-bodied, rich, and savory taste.
Sister
Modern Greek Bistro and all-day cafe. Small plates focused in the heart of Plaza Midwood.