Go
Toast

Diamond Street Grub and Hops

Come on in and enjoy!

3922 Shelbyville Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hot Honey Chicken and waffles$12.00
Homemade Belgium Waffles, hand breaded crispy fried chicken, hot honey drizzle, Pop’s pickle, side of maple syrup
Drunken Noodles$12.00
Stir fried veggies, tofu, rice noodles, drunkard sauce, roasted garlic, peanuts, green onion
London Fish and Chips$15.00
Beer battered Atlantic cod, slaw, chipotle tartar sauce, served w/street fries
Cinco de Mayo Special- Taco (Your choice of Chicken, Fish, or Steak)$3.00
Pretzel Bites w/ Beer Cheese$9.00
Made w/ Yuengling beer
Elotes “Street Corn” off the Cob$3.00
Gluten Free
Street Gyro$12.00
Sliced beef & lamb, tzatziki , greek Sliced beef & lamb, tzatziki , greek
Philly Cheesesteak.$14.00
Braised Sirloin, peppers, onions, beer cheese, served w/ a side
Street Tacos$4.00
Choose your protein, and add your topings
Cuban Sandwich$14.00
Pulled pork, black forest ham, mustard aioli, pickle, swiss cheese, served w/ a side
See full menu

Location

3922 Shelbyville Road

Louisville KY

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lou Lou Food & Drink

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Saints Pizza

No reviews yet

Now offering TakeOut and Curbside Pick-up of our full menu!
If you are looking to purchase a gift card, you can do so in the restaurant or online at https://www.toasttab.com/saintspizzapub/giftcards

El Taco Luchador

No reviews yet

Our love of tacos stems from our love of fresh ingredients, craft-fully prepared by our chefs. Every bite of our tacos, tortas, or appetizers is sure to please your taste buds. C'mon, who doesn't love tacos?

Equus Restaurant | Jack's Lounge

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston