Diamondback Brewing Co.
Diamondback Brewing Co. is an urban brewing facility located in the historic Banner Building of Locust Point in downtown Baltimore. Our beer menu focuses on our passion for American hoppy ales, traditional European lagers, and experimental barrel-aged beers. Our pizza menu is a constantly revolving mix of Neopolitan-style pies with our own personal twists. Come enjoy them both in our intimate taproom centered around the base of our iconic smokestack, or on our spacious patio, often filled with live music.
1215 EAST FORT AVENUE
Location
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
