Diamondback Brewing Co.

Diamondback Brewing Co. is an urban brewing facility located in the historic Banner Building of Locust Point in downtown Baltimore. Our beer menu focuses on our passion for American hoppy ales, traditional European lagers, and experimental barrel-aged beers. Our pizza menu is a constantly revolving mix of Neopolitan-style pies with our own personal twists. Come enjoy them both in our intimate taproom centered around the base of our iconic smokestack, or on our spacious patio, often filled with live music.

1215 EAST FORT AVENUE

Popular Items

Soppressata$15.00
Red Sauce // Five-Cheese House Blend // Soppressata
Formaggio$14.00
Red Sauce // Five-Cheese House Blend
Genovese$16.00
Pesto // Mozzarella // Red Onion // Prosciutto
The Howard$17.00
Pee-paw's Secret BBQ Sauce // Smoked Provolone // Pulled Duck Confit // Raw Diced Onions // Fresh Parsley
Locust Point Lager 6pk$15.00
American Lager // 5.0% // 6-pack of 12 oz. cans
Sofie$15.00
Olive Oil // Gruyere // Cremini Mushrooms // Baby Spinach // Sunflower Seeds // Black Pepper-Parmesan Sauce
Green Machine 6pk$15.00
6-pack of 12oz. cans // House IPA // 6.2%
Calabria$17.00
Red Sauce // 5-Cheese Blend // Ricotta // 'Nduja Sausage // Honey // Basil
Margherita$13.00
Red Sauce // Mozzarella // Fresh Basil // Olive Oil
Primavera$16.00
Olive Oil // Ricotta // Shaved Asparagus // Prosciutto // Lemon Juice // Balsamic Glaze Drizzle
1215 EAST FORT AVENUE

Baltimore MD

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
