Diamond’s was originally opened in 1982, in the Chambersburg Restaurant District of Historic Trenton, New Jersey. Now, Brothers Anthony and Tommy Zucchetti are located with the original chefs in a romantic location within the quaint town of Yardville, NJ. Diamond’s offers the finest Authentic Italian Cuisine, as well as the finest cuts of steaks, chops and fresh seafood & outstanding sandwiches on fresh baked bread.
Diamond’s has a long and famous reputation of providing the finest foods in a fun and comfortable venue with a beautiful ambiance. Over the years Diamond’s has been awarded The DiRoNA Award, Five Star Diamond Award, Zagat Award of Distinction, Wine Spectator’s Best of Award of Excellence, Winner 2014 and 2015 Diner’s Choice by Open Table and many more. Diamond’s strives provide its loyal patrons with an extraordinary dining experience. Serving Everyday from Noon to 9

PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

69 Route 156 • $$

Avg 4.5 (388 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Ravioli$29.00
Ricotta cheese ravioli in a marinara sauce
Prime Broiled Pork Chop$39.00
16 oz. French center cut prime pork chop seasoned and grilled
Eggplant Parm - Catering$45.00
Mozzarella Marinara$12.00
Homemade floured mozzarella served with marinara sauce
Mashed Potatos$10.00
Creamy mashed potato mixed with brussel sprouts
Pappardelle Bolognese$29.00
Wide ribbon-like pasta with ground sirloin beef in a plum tomato sauce
Seasoned Chicken - Catering$60.00
Fried Calamari$19.00
Calamari and sliced cherry peppers, lightly floured and fried, complimented with a side of spicy marinara sauce
Hot Finger Peppers$10.00
Hot Italian finger peppers sautéed with mushrooms in olive oil
Filet Mignon and Shrimp - L$30.00
Petite Filet Mignon served with two Jumbo Shrimp
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

69 Route 156

Hamilton NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

