Go
Toast

Diamond's Steak and Seafood

Come in and enjoy!

101 W. Grand River

No reviews yet

Location

101 W. Grand River

Howell MI

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gus's Carryout

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cello Italian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Coratti's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

We aim to create a vibrant environment for friends and families alike to enjoy great food, drinks, and bocce.

Cleary's Pub

No reviews yet

An authentic, family owned Irish Pub.
Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11am-9pm.
If online ordering is unavailable please call to place an order. Thank You

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston