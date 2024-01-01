Go
Banner picView gallery

Diane's Saddleback Grill - 282 S State Hwy 173

Open today 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

282 S STATE HWY 173

Lake Arrowhead, CA 92352

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Location

282 S STATE HWY 173, Lake Arrowhead CA 92352

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Cadillac Cowboy - 28200 Hwy189 unit r215
orange starNo Reviews
28200 Hwy189 unit r215 Lake Arrowhead, CA 92352
View restaurantnext
Spade & Spatula ~ Ca. Gastropub - Blue Jay Village
orange starNo Reviews
27214 State Hwy 189 Blue Jay, CA 92317
View restaurantnext
Santiago's Taco Shop
orange star4.0 • 170
27226 State Hwy 189 Blue Jay, CA 92317
View restaurantnext
El Patio Lounge - 4360 n Sierra way
orange starNo Reviews
4360 n Sierra way San Bernardino, CA 92407
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0135 - San Bernardino (Sierra Way) NEW
orange starNo Reviews
3993 N. Sierra Way San Bernardino, CA 92405
View restaurantnext
Chicken George Waffle House - 604 West 40th Street
orange starNo Reviews
604 West 40th Street San Bernardino, CA 92407
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Lake Arrowhead

San Bernardino

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Hesperia

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Apple Valley

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Redlands

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Victorville

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Yucaipa

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Big Bear Lake

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Fontana

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Diane's Saddleback Grill - 282 S State Hwy 173

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston