Go
Main picView gallery

Diaz Kitchen and Sushi Bar

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

118 Central Avenue Northwest

Albuquerque, NM 87102

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

See full menu

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed

Location

118 Central Avenue Northwest, Albuquerque NM 87102

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

ONI
orange star4.7 • 184
600 Central Ave SW STE 100 Albuquerque, NM 87102
View restaurantnext
BRIXENS
orange starNo Reviews
400 Central Ave SW Albuquerque, NM 87102
View restaurantnext
Tuerta
orange star4.8 • 76
317 Central Ave NW Albuquerque, NM 87102
View restaurantnext
The Grove Cafe & Market
orange starNo Reviews
600 Central Avenue SE Suite A ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87102
View restaurantnext
Garcia’s Kitchen-Central
orange starNo Reviews
1736 Central Ave SW Albuquerque, NM 87104
View restaurantnext
Dawgs for a Cause llc
orange starNo Reviews
318 Isleta SW Albuquerque, NM 87110
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Albuquerque

Grassburger
orange star4.7 • 3,996
11225 Montgomery Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87111
View restaurantnext
Casa Taco
orange star4.5 • 3,681
5801 Academy Road NE Albuquerque, NM 87109
View restaurantnext
Grassburger
orange star4.7 • 3,675
5600 Coors Blvd NW Albuquerque, NM 87120
View restaurantnext
Casa Taco
orange star4.6 • 2,316
111 Coors Boulevard NW E-11 Albuquerque, NM 87121
View restaurantnext
M'tucci's Italian
orange star4.4 • 2,064
6001 Winter Haven Dr NW Albuquerque, NM 87120
View restaurantnext
Urban Hotdog Company
orange star4.6 • 1,344
10250 Cottonwood Park NW Albuquerque, NM 87114
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Albuquerque

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Diaz Kitchen and Sushi Bar

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston