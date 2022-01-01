Diberville restaurants you'll love
Must-try Diberville restaurants
More about Quave Brothers Poboys Meat and Seafood Market
Quave Brothers Poboys Meat and Seafood Market
10271 Diberville Blvd, DIBERVILLE
|Popular items
|Shrimp Poboy
|$11.99
Dressed and pressed po'boy served with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
|Pot Roast & Gravy Poboy
|$11.99
Cooked 12 hours. Dressed and pressed po'boy served with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
|Roast Beef & Gravy
|$9.99
Deli style. Dressed and pressed po'boy served with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - MS-002 D'Iberville, MS
Rock N Roll Sushi - MS-002 D'Iberville, MS
3920 Promenade Pkwy, D'Iberville
|Popular items
|Spicy Crawfish Roll
|$7.80
Cajun-seasoned crawfish inside, topped with spicy mayo.
|Thriller Roll
|$14.10
(FRIED) Scary good. Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo,
eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
|VIP Roll
|$14.95
Fried or Baked. Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese inside, fully fried OR baked, with Cajun seasoned crawfish, baked krabmeat, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
More about Puff Belly's
Puff Belly's
3179 Mallett Rd Suite 22, DIBERVILLE
|Popular items
|Calzones
|$7.00
Create your own edible masterpiece!
Start with your crust, cheese and choice of sauce. $9
|Pepperoni Perfection
|$16.00
The Impeccable Cheese pizza with a mound of pepperoni.
|Pandemic
|$16.00
Our house tomato sauce, pepperoni, red onion, bacon, serrano pepper and sliced tomato atop shredded mozzarella
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar - D'Iberville, MS
Mugshots Grill & Bar - D'Iberville, MS
4001 Promenade Pkwy, D'Iberville
More about Bop's of D'Iberville
Bop's of D'Iberville
3179 Mallett Road, D'Iberville