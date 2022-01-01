Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Diberville

Diberville restaurants
Diberville restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Item pic

 

Mugshots Grill & Bar

4001 Promenade Pkwy, D'Iberville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PARMESAN CHICKEN MARINARA$10.49
Fried chicken tenders served on a bed of penne pasta tossed in alfredo sauce, topped with marinara, Parmesan cheese and parsley.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Puff Belly Pizza Pub image

 

Puff Belly Pizza Pub

3179 Mallett Rd Suite 22, DIBERVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan Pasta$16.00
Grilled tender chicken breast served with our Sicilian sauce, melted mozzarella and parmesan cheeses.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken breast with pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella and Parmigiano Reggiano.
More about Puff Belly Pizza Pub

