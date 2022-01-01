Filet mignon in Diberville
Diberville restaurants that serve filet mignon
More about Quave Brothers Poboys Meat and Seafood Market
Quave Brothers Poboys Meat and Seafood Market
10271 Diberville Blvd, DIBERVILLE
|Filet Mignon Poboy
|$19.99
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - D'Iberville, MS
Rock N Roll Sushi - D'Iberville, MS
3920 Promenade Pkwy, D'Iberville
|Filet Mignon Solo
|$19.40
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
|Filet Mignon and Shrimp
|$20.95
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
|Filet Mignon and Chicken
|$20.95
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce