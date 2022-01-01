Poboy in Diberville
Quave Brothers Poboys Meat and Seafood Market
10271 Diberville Blvd, DIBERVILLE
|Shrimp Poboy
|$11.99
Dressed and pressed po'boy served with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
|Ribeye Poboy
|$16.99
|3 Meat Combo Poboy
|$11.99
Ham, turkey and roast beef. Dressed and pressed po'boy served with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
More about Puff Belly Pizza Pub
Puff Belly Pizza Pub
3179 Mallett Rd Suite 22, DIBERVILLE
|Steak PoBoy
|$16.00
Tender filet tips sautéed with roasted garlic, roasted red peppers, red onion cheddar and pepper jack…specify fried or grilled.
|Shrimp PoBoy
|$16.00
Our marinated shrimp lightly breaded with a spicy corn flour then deep fried to a golden crisp.