Dicey's Pizza & Tavern

Open today 10:30 AM - 12:00 AM

No reviews yet

425 Chestnut Street

Nashville, TN 37203

Hours

Popular Items

Classic Sausage Pizza$26.00
Housemade Italian Sausage, Mozzarella, Parmesan
Classic Red Sauce$1.00
Ranch Dressing$1.00
Peppy Boy Pizza$26.00
Pepperoni, Hot Honey, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Wild Oregano, Spicy Tomato Sauce
Classic Pepperoni Pizza$26.00
Natural Casing Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Parmesan
Classic Veggie Supreme Pizza$26.00
Roasted Peppers and Onions, Chef Blend Mushrooms, Kalamata Olives
Hot Honey$2.00
Crispy Cheese$12.00
Smoked Mozzarella en Carrozza, Basil Lemon Pesto, Classic Red Sauce
Sausage & Giardiniera Pizza$26.00
Spicy Italian Sausage, Giardiniera, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Tomato Sauce
Chopped Greek Salad$12.00
Romaine and Oak Lettuce, Crunchy Vegetables, Kalamata Olives, Artichoke, Red Wine Vinaigrette
All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Location

425 Chestnut Street, Nashville TN 37203

