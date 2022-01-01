Go
DiCicco's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

At DiCicco’s we’ve been celebrating tradition since 1956! We’re cooking up homestyle Italian dishes just the way mama used to make them, in our traditionally styled ristorante.
You don’t need to be a big spender to enjoy quality Italian food. From Sicily to Napoli, DiCicco's showcases the best flavors from the Old Country, at prices which won’t break the bank.

515 West 13th Ave

Rigatoni Scarface$20.99
Chicken, Sautéed Mushrooms, House Alfredo Sauce
Lasagna$18.99
Classic Marinara Sauce, Seasoned Ground Beef, Five Cheese Blend, Mild Italian Sausage
Location

515 West 13th Ave

Escondido CA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
