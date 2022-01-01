Go
DiCicco's Italian Restaurant

Our location in Old Town Clovis has been serving great food since 1977 and it's our pleasure to serve you!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

408 Clovis Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (4913 reviews)

Popular Items

Rigatoni Scarface$16.99
Chicken and mushrooms sautéed, and house Alfredo sauce.
Bread Pudding$7.99
Meat Lover’s Calzone$14.99
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, salami, Canadian bacon, and cheese.
Mezzo Mezzo$12.99
Choice of two: spaghetti, rigatoni, ravioli, or lasagna.
Giant Dicicco’s Special$24.00
Sausage, pepperoni, meatball, salami, mushroom, onion, bell pepper, and cheese.
Fettuccine Alfredo$13.99
Pecorino romano cheese, garlic, cream and butter.
Combination$13.99
Spaghetti, lasagna and ravioli.
Seafood Fettuccine$23.99
Mussels, scallops, shrimp and clams with house alfredo sauce.
House Salad$7.99
Iceberg lettuce, salami, pepperoncini, shredded mozzarella, house-made croutons.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

408 Clovis Ave

Clovis CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

