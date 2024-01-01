Dickerson restaurants you'll love
More about DM Sliders - Bertha
DM Sliders - Bertha
18125 Comus Road, Dickerson
|Popular items
|Partners In Crime
|$13.00
2 Sliders, fries and some sauce.
|Fool's Roll
|$2.50
Cream Cheese filled spring roll deep fried to perfection and served with either or house made jam or house made hot sauce. Try both! Warning, may cause addiction and multiple return trips to the food truck.
|That's My Jam
|$6.00
That's My Jam is a PBnJ slider with beef and bacon. Give it a try...
More about Maria's Kitchen
Maria's Kitchen
14463 Black Ankle Road, Mount Airy
|Popular items
|Nachos with Your Choice of Protein
|$9.00
Grilled steak on freshly made chips , black beans, melted cheese, Jalapeño, sour cream, and fresh guacamole
|Pollo Tacos
|$4.00
Grilled chicken, onion, cilantro, lime, radish, and cucumber, salsa roja or salsa verde, served on fresh corn tortillas
|Guacamole and Chips
|$7.00
House made guacamole made with hass avocado, onion, tomatoes, cilantro, limes,
jalapeños, and house made chips