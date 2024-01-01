Dickerson restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

DM Sliders image

 

DM Sliders - Bertha

18125 Comus Road, Dickerson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Partners In Crime$13.00
2 Sliders, fries and some sauce.
Fool's Roll$2.50
Cream Cheese filled spring roll deep fried to perfection and served with either or house made jam or house made hot sauce. Try both! Warning, may cause addiction and multiple return trips to the food truck.
That's My Jam$6.00
That's My Jam is a PBnJ slider with beef and bacon. Give it a try...
More about DM Sliders - Bertha
Consumer pic

 

Maria's Kitchen

14463 Black Ankle Road, Mount Airy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Nachos with Your Choice of Protein$9.00
Grilled steak on freshly made chips , black beans, melted cheese, Jalapeño, sour cream, and fresh guacamole
Pollo Tacos$4.00
Grilled chicken, onion, cilantro, lime, radish, and cucumber, salsa roja or salsa verde, served on fresh corn tortillas
Guacamole and Chips$7.00
House made guacamole made with hass avocado, onion, tomatoes, cilantro, limes,
jalapeños, and house made chips
More about Maria's Kitchen
Main pic

 

The Comus Inn - 23900 Old Hundred Road

23900 Old Hundred Road, Dickerson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Comus Inn - 23900 Old Hundred Road

