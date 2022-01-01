Chicken salad in Dickinson
Dickinson restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Market Press Coffee Co
Market Press Coffee Co
1740 Market Drive, Dickinson
|Mandarin Chicken Salad
|$8.95
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$7.95
More about Players Sports Bar & Grill
GRILL
Players Sports Bar & Grill
2050 1st Ave E, Dickinson
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce and placed over a bed of fresh greens, sliced carrots, celery, tomatoes, red onion, and pepper jack cheese; served with blue cheese dressing.
|BLT Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, red pepper, cheddar jack cheese with a fresh lettuce mix. Served chopped style.