Chicken tenders in Dickinson

Dickinson restaurants
Dickinson restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Blue 42 Sports Grille and Bar image

 

Blue 42 Sports Grille and Bar

36 West Villard Street, Dickinson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Strips$13.42
hand-breaded chicken tenderloins served with choice of side
Kids Chicken Strips$6.99
hand-breaded chicken tenderloins
More about Blue 42 Sports Grille and Bar
Players Sports Bar & Grill image

GRILL

Players Sports Bar & Grill

2050 1st Ave E, Dickinson

Avg 4.1 (956 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tender Melt$14.00
Crispy chicken tenders served on grilled Texas toast with American cheese, candied bacon, beer braised onions, and BBQ ranch.
Chicken Strip Basket$13.00
Six golden fried chicken strips served with your choice of side and dipping sauce.
Kids Chicken Strips$6.00
3 golden fried chicken strips with your choice of one side item.
More about Players Sports Bar & Grill

