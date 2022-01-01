Tacos in Dickinson
Dickinson restaurants that serve tacos
More about Blue 42 Sports Grille and Bar
Blue 42 Sports Grille and Bar
36 West Villard Street, Dickinson
|Villard Street Tacos
|$14.42
your choice of carne asada, beef, al pastor, chicken, shrimp, walleye or fried avocados with queso fresco, pico de gallo & jalapeno aioli
|Taco Salad
|$13.42
ground beef, iceberg, tomatoes, black olives, tortilla strips, jack cheddar, sour cream, salsa
|Kids Beef Tacos
|$5.99
two ground beef tacos with jack cheddar & lettuce
More about Players Sports Bar & Grill
GRILL
Players Sports Bar & Grill
2050 1st Ave E, Dickinson
|Large Players Taco Pizza
|$21.00
Taco meat, red onions, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella and cheddar jack cheeses topped with taco sauce, Baja lettuce and nacho tortilla chips.
|Fish Tacos
|$18.00
Three soft flour tortillas with Guinness beer battered strips of cod, topped with house made Baja sauce. Served with fries and coleslaw.
|Kids BYO Tacos
|$6.00
Two flour tortillas topped with taco meat and your choice of topping.