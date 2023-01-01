Cake in Dickinson
Dickinson restaurants that serve cake
Gilhooley’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar
222 9th St, San Leon
|Seafood Cakes
|$12.95
Gator's Bar & Grill - 3535 Gulf Freeway
3535 Gulf Freeway, Dickinson
|Brown Butter Cake
|$8.95
Rich brown butter cake topped with bourbon glazed peaches, salted caramel and ice cream
|Hummingbird Cake
|$7.95
Layered spice cake with bananas, pineapple, and a sweet cream cheese frosting
|Lemon Blueberry Cake
|$8.95
Lemon layer cake dotted with juicy blueberries and topped with lush cream cheese frosting