Chicken sandwiches in Dickinson

Dickinson restaurants
Dickinson restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House - 113 6th Street

113 6th Street, San Leon

Takeout
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.99
More about Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House - 113 6th Street
Gator's Bar & Grill - 3535 Gulf Freeway

3535 Gulf Freeway, Dickinson

Takeout
Lunch Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.95
Chicken Salad with crisp red apple, walnuts, celery and grapes served
on Texas Toast with lettuce, tomato and red onion
Lunch Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Three buffalo tossed chicken strips topped with provolone cheese on Texas Toast and served with fries.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Grilled or blackened chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo on a brioche bun
More about Gator's Bar & Grill - 3535 Gulf Freeway

