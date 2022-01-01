Chicken sandwiches in Dickinson
Dickinson restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House - 113 6th Street
113 6th Street, San Leon
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$16.99
Gator's Bar & Grill - 3535 Gulf Freeway
3535 Gulf Freeway, Dickinson
|Lunch Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.95
Chicken Salad with crisp red apple, walnuts, celery and grapes served
on Texas Toast with lettuce, tomato and red onion
|Lunch Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
Three buffalo tossed chicken strips topped with provolone cheese on Texas Toast and served with fries.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Grilled or blackened chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo on a brioche bun