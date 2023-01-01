Fried chicken sandwiches in Dickinson
Dickinson restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
More about Gilhooley’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar
Gilhooley’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar
222 9th St, San Leon
|Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
|$9.95
More about Gator's Bar & Grill - 3535 Gulf Freeway
Gator's Bar & Grill - 3535 Gulf Freeway
3535 Gulf Freeway, Dickinson
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Crispy buttermilk, breaded chicken topped with coleslaw, mayo, a remoulade drizzle and pickles on a brioche bun
|Lunch Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Crispy buttermilk breaded chicken topped with coleslaw, mayo, and pickles on a brioche bun